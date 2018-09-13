Armenia analyzing gas price for Russia: First Deputy PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government is analyzing the pricing of gas, First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Thursday, September 13.

“The analysis is already being prepared, and the issue will be discussed with the Russian side,” Mirzoyan said, failing to provide more details or time frames.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that the issue of the price of Russian gas was discussed at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 8.