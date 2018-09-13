Large Turkish army convoy reportedly enters Idlib province
September 13, 2018 - 14:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Another large Turkish military convoy has entered the northwestern province of Idlib on Thursday, September 13, as the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) offensive approaches, Al-Masdar News says.
According to Syrian opposition activists via social media, the Turkish military convoy entered the Idlib Governorate from the Hatay Province in order to reinforce their observation posts near the Syrian army’s frontlines.
The opposition activists later released a video that showed the Turkish military entering the Idlib Governorate earlier this morning.
A Turkish officer was recently quoted by pro-opposition media as saying that Turkey has reinforced all 12 of their observation posts in Syria, adding that if any of them are attacked, they will not hesitate to retaliate.
Turkey has proven to be one of the biggest obstacles for the Syrian Army in the Idlib Governorate, as their refusal to withdraw from certain areas has forced the latter to avoid attacking certain fronts.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Foreign Minister visits Armenian Genocide memorial alley in Geneva Lanterns of Memory was inaugurated in Switzerland in April, 10 years after the project was first approved.
Armenian National Security head nommed for football federation chief The Director of the National Security Service of Armenia is nominated for the post of the head of the country’s Football Federation.
Armenia prioritizing early prevention of genocides: Foreign Minister Armenia has been consistently promoting the recognition of the importance and priority of early prevention of genocides
Pagan temple of Garni is a symbol of pre-Christian Armenia: Czech radio Czech radio station Radiojournal (Český rozhlas Radiožurnál) has published an article about the Armenian Pagan Temple of Garni.