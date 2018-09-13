Large Turkish army convoy reportedly enters Idlib province

PanARMENIAN.Net - Another large Turkish military convoy has entered the northwestern province of Idlib on Thursday, September 13, as the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) offensive approaches, Al-Masdar News says.

According to Syrian opposition activists via social media, the Turkish military convoy entered the Idlib Governorate from the Hatay Province in order to reinforce their observation posts near the Syrian army’s frontlines.

The opposition activists later released a video that showed the Turkish military entering the Idlib Governorate earlier this morning.

A Turkish officer was recently quoted by pro-opposition media as saying that Turkey has reinforced all 12 of their observation posts in Syria, adding that if any of them are attacked, they will not hesitate to retaliate.

Turkey has proven to be one of the biggest obstacles for the Syrian Army in the Idlib Governorate, as their refusal to withdraw from certain areas has forced the latter to avoid attacking certain fronts.