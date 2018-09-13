Pagan temple of Garni is a symbol of pre-Christian Armenia: Czech radio

PanARMENIAN.Net - Czech radio station Radiojournal (Český rozhlas Radiožurnál) has published an article about the Armenian Pagan Temple of Garni, located 30 kilometers from Yerevan, the country’s capital.

According to the publication, despite the fact that Armenia is the first country to adopt Christianity as a state religion, the country's religious roots are much older.

"Armenia is the oldest Christian country in the world. But its story is much deeper. Armenia was part of the Hellenic civilization, and only one pagan temple has been preserved from this time,” the article says.

The article also reveals that Garni used to be the summer residence of Armenian kings, Rusarminfo says.

The Czech radio station earlier published a feature about a journey through Armenia on its website, which provides details about the history, culture and religion of the country.