Pagan temple of Garni is a symbol of pre-Christian Armenia: Czech radio
September 13, 2018 - 18:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Czech radio station Radiojournal (Český rozhlas Radiožurnál) has published an article about the Armenian Pagan Temple of Garni, located 30 kilometers from Yerevan, the country’s capital.
According to the publication, despite the fact that Armenia is the first country to adopt Christianity as a state religion, the country's religious roots are much older.
"Armenia is the oldest Christian country in the world. But its story is much deeper. Armenia was part of the Hellenic civilization, and only one pagan temple has been preserved from this time,” the article says.
The article also reveals that Garni used to be the summer residence of Armenian kings, Rusarminfo says.
The Czech radio station earlier published a feature about a journey through Armenia on its website, which provides details about the history, culture and religion of the country.
Top stories
A park named in honor of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was officially opened in the U.S. state of Illinois.
Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists unearth thousands of items in Scandinavia's first Viking city Archaeologists from Aarhus University and Southwest Jutland Museums have been excavating the Viking city.
Armenian National Security head nommed for football federation chief The Director of the National Security Service of Armenia is nominated for the post of the head of the country’s Football Federation.
Therapists look to brain scans to predict who could attempt suicide Therapists working with people at risk for suicide rely on the patient's words to determine how serious they might be.
Large Turkish army convoy reportedly enters Idlib province Opposition activists released a video that showed the Turkish military entering the Idlib Governorate earlier this morning.