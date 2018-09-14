SOAD's Serj Tankian teases Kavat Armenian Coffee in new tweet

PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has teased his new Armenian coffee brand, Kavat, in a fresh short video published on his Twitter account.

"Things are heating up over at @kavatcoffee. We are putting the final touches on a few things and pretty soon you’ll be able to pre-order your own Kavat Armenian Coffee," Tankian captioned the video.

About a week ago, the SOAD vocalist posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: “A weekend of mixing. Mixing coffee to finalise the perfect blend for Kavat Coffee espresso blend and mixing some rock songs for a future release.”

Tankian unveiled his plans to create an Armenian coffee brand in an interview with Russia's Expert magazine.