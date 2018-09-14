SOAD's Serj Tankian teases Kavat Armenian Coffee in new tweet (video)
September 14, 2018 - 10:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has teased his new Armenian coffee brand, Kavat, in a fresh short video published on his Twitter account.
"Things are heating up over at @kavatcoffee. We are putting the final touches on a few things and pretty soon you’ll be able to pre-order your own Kavat Armenian Coffee," Tankian captioned the video.
About a week ago, the SOAD vocalist posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: “A weekend of mixing. Mixing coffee to finalise the perfect blend for Kavat Coffee espresso blend and mixing some rock songs for a future release.”
Tankian unveiled his plans to create an Armenian coffee brand in an interview with Russia's Expert magazine.
Top stories
A park named in honor of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was officially opened in the U.S. state of Illinois.
Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran, France discuss latest developments in Syria Ansari held talks with heads of parliamentary friendship groups at the French Parliament and Senate on boosting ties and cooperation.
Cancer to kill nearly 10 million people globally in 2018: WHO An estimated 18.1 million new cancer cases, and 9.6 million deaths, were predicted worldwide for 2018 in a new report.
Armenian Genocide Memorial-Institute has a new Director Professor Harutyun Marutyan has been elected as the new Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.
Jean-Claude Van Damme coming to Armenia for Comedy Club Festival Belgian actor, martial artist and filmmaker Jean-Claude Van Damme will arrive in Armenia to participate in the Comedy Club Festival.