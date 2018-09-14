Michaëlle Jean “honored” to receive Armenia’s National Order
September 14, 2018 - 10:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean said in a tweet on Friday, September 14 that she is honored to be decorated with Armenia’s National Order.
Jean visited Yerevan on Tuesday and paid tribute to the memory of 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide at the memorial in Tsitsernakaberd.
She then met Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and gave a press conference afterwards.
“Armenia, a country of heart, values, courage and resistance. To be decorated with the National Order is an immense trust, recognition and a great honor. Armenians, #Francophony loves you!” the Secretary general tweeted.
Armenia is hosting the Summit of La Francophonie on October 11-12. French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among the heads of state expected to arrive in Armenia for the event.
Top stories
The Spanish edition of Condé Nast Traveler - a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine - has published an article about Armenia.
In Armenia the average salary of women is lower than that of men by 34%, and the income gap is even broader and reaches 40%.
Armenia has expressed interest in procuring the system developed by India's Armament Research and Development Establishment.
It seems that the 10-day vacation includes cultural trips to Tatev Monastery, Noravank, and Cafesjian Museum of Art.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran, France discuss latest developments in Syria Ansari held talks with heads of parliamentary friendship groups at the French Parliament and Senate on boosting ties and cooperation.
Pashinyan-Macron meeting currently underway in Paris Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has arrived at the Élysée Palace where he is holding a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Cancer to kill nearly 10 million people globally in 2018: WHO An estimated 18.1 million new cancer cases, and 9.6 million deaths, were predicted worldwide for 2018 in a new report.
Jean-Claude Van Damme coming to Armenia for Comedy Club Festival Belgian actor, martial artist and filmmaker Jean-Claude Van Damme will arrive in Armenia to participate in the Comedy Club Festival.