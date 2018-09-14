Doc about Armenian-American artist to be screened in Yerevan (video)
September 14, 2018 - 14:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The film "Vagrich and the Black Square" directed by Andrei Zagdansky about the American artist and conceptualist writer of Armenian origin Vagrich Bakhchanyan will be screened in Armenia for the first time on Saturday, September 15.
The movie will open the documentary film festival Apricot Tree IFF 2018.
During his lifetime, the well-known artist, who was born in Kharkov and spent his life in the United States, never visited Armenia but always dreamed of taking a trip to the country.
"This screening is the symbolic return of Vagrich to the homeland of his ancestors," Zagdansky said, adding that like thousands of other Armenian families, the artist's ancestors fled Genocide in the Ottoman Empire.
"Vagrich always remembered his Armenian roots and knew the history of his people."
