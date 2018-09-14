Pashinyan-Macron meeting currently underway in Paris

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived at the Élysée Palace where he is holding a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

After the official reception ceremony, the two will hold negotiations during a working dinner.

The meeting proceeds behind closed doors.

As reported earlier, an Armenian government delegation headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan traveled to France on a working visit on Thursday, September 13.