Azerbaijan shells border Armenian village

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani Armed Forces on Friday, September 14 opened fire on the border Armenian village of Chinari for an entire hour, using machine guns and sniper rifles.

According to village head Samvel Saghoyan, the wall of a house and the water pipe, water tank and roof of another one were damaged as a result.

The village kindergarten too came under fire, Aravot.am reports.

Saghoyan also revealed that the Armenian troops retaliated Azerbaijan’s fire.

Days earlier Azerbaijani Armed Forces shot up the Armenian villages of Baghanis and Vazashen, as well as the interstate road passing through the settlements.