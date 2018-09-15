Azerbaijan shells border Armenian village
September 15, 2018 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani Armed Forces on Friday, September 14 opened fire on the border Armenian village of Chinari for an entire hour, using machine guns and sniper rifles.
According to village head Samvel Saghoyan, the wall of a house and the water pipe, water tank and roof of another one were damaged as a result.
The village kindergarten too came under fire, Aravot.am reports.
Saghoyan also revealed that the Armenian troops retaliated Azerbaijan’s fire.
Days earlier Azerbaijani Armed Forces shot up the Armenian villages of Baghanis and Vazashen, as well as the interstate road passing through the settlements.
Top stories
The Spanish edition of Condé Nast Traveler - a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine - has published an article about Armenia.
In Armenia the average salary of women is lower than that of men by 34%, and the income gap is even broader and reaches 40%.
Armenia has expressed interest in procuring the system developed by India's Armament Research and Development Establishment.
It seems that the 10-day vacation includes cultural trips to Tatev Monastery, Noravank, and Cafesjian Museum of Art.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh provides update on contact line situation The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
EU to devise finance tool for Iran: media The EU is trying to form a payment channel for doing business with Iran running counter to the US sanctions against Iran.
Yerevan refutes Turkish President called Armenian PM Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not called Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Tigran Balayan said.
Kim Kardashian accused of stealing ideas from Tanaya Henry Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is in the middle of rolling out her Classic Blossom Collection, but it's already being met with controversy.