Armenia's present is about youth who stood up for democracy: Paris mayor
September 15, 2018 - 11:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's present is about all those young people who stood up for democracy and their future, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, September 14.
"I am sincerely glad that the friendship between Paris and Armenia is so deep. We have a shared past record and a common future to build," Hidalgo said in the French capital.
"The present consists of those young people that stood up for you, stood up for democracy and for their future, and the peaceful march that brought you from Gyumri to Yerevan and was a peaceful wind blowing in your country.
"Today, there is a generation that shares your enormous responsibility. Youth is uniting us today; within just a few days a TUMO center will be inaugurated in Paris: the idea was inspired by your country. This will allow thousands of Parisians to train in digital technologies in an atmosphere of kindness, respect and trust."
