Yerevan refutes Turkish President called Armenian PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not called Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said on Saturday, September 15, according to Aysor.am.

"The information is not accurate. No such phone call has happened," Balayan was quoted as saying.

Turkish sources reported earlier that Erdogan had allegedly called Pashinyan asking the release of a Turkish teen named Umut Ali Özmen, who crossed the border to Armenia on July 24.