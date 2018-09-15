Yerevan refutes Turkish President called Armenian PM
September 15, 2018 - 15:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not called Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said on Saturday, September 15, according to Aysor.am.
"The information is not accurate. No such phone call has happened," Balayan was quoted as saying.
Turkish sources reported earlier that Erdogan had allegedly called Pashinyan asking the release of a Turkish teen named Umut Ali Özmen, who crossed the border to Armenia on July 24.
Top stories
Serj Tankian has teased his new Armenian coffee brand, Kavat, in a fresh short video published on his Twitter account.
A park named in honor of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was officially opened in the U.S. state of Illinois.
Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
Partner news
Latest news
ADHD may lead to higher risk of Parkinson’s disease An early onset form of Parkinson’s disease may be more likely to develop in people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Levon Aronian joining Tata Steel tournament in India Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian will be seen in action in the upcoming Tata Steel chess meet which will be held in Kolkata.
EU to devise finance tool for Iran: media The EU is trying to form a payment channel for doing business with Iran running counter to the US sanctions against Iran.
Kim Kardashian accused of stealing ideas from Tanaya Henry Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is in the middle of rolling out her Classic Blossom Collection, but it's already being met with controversy.