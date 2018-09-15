Karabakh provides update on contact line situation

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 250 ceasefire violations - more than 2500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of September 9-15, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, September 12 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.