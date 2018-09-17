Yerevan among top five most popular CIS cities for Russian tourists

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan is among the top 5 most popular cities in the CIS space for traveling in fall among Russian tourists, statistics provided by TurStat analytical agency reveals.

According to the analysis, Russian tourists are most likely to travel to Minsk, Astana, Baku, Yerevan, Tashkent, Almaty, Bishkek, Chisinau, Dushanbe and Ashgabat in the CIS space.

Russians spend three days and $60 per day on average in the capital of Armenia.

The rating is based on the results of analysis of the popularity of tourist trips in the fall of 2018.