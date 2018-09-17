Azerbaijan shoots up one more village in Armenia
September 17, 2018 - 11:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani armed forces shot up the Armenian village of Areni, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Sunday, September 16, according to Sputnik Armenia.
“The situation is somewhat similar to that in Tavush province, the number of shots was smaller though,” Hovhannisyan was quoted as saying.
“They used firearms, but unlike Tavush, bullets do not reach the village [in Areni].”
Azerbaijani armed forces had earlier opened fire on the border village of Koti in Armenia’s Tavush province, as a result of which a civilian was wounded in the leg. The Armenian side “hit” three Azerbaijani troops in retaliation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed.
