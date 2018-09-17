Armenian, Artsakh Foreign Ministers discuss peace process in Karabakh
September 17, 2018 - 12:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday, September 17 met his Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) counterpart Masis Mayilyan to discuss the settlement of the conflict.
The peace process mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group took center stage at the meeting, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
First the two held a tête-à-tête meeting and were later joined by members of delegations.
In Stepanakert - Artsakh's capital - the sides stressed the importance of arranging consultations between the Foreign Ministry of Armenia and Karabakh.
