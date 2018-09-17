Armenia says has not appealed to CSTO over Azerbaijan’s fire

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has not appealed to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) over Azerbaijan’s shelling of Armenian villages, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan revealed, according to Novosti Armenia.

“We have notified the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, as well as other structures about the current situation on the border. We have not appealed to the CSTO,” Balayan was quoted as saying.

According to Balayan, the Foreign Ministry will offer a follow-up in case there is official response from the agencies in question.

Balayan also said that the Armenian Foreign Ministry periodically informs those institutions about Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire.