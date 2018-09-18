Australian National University sheds light on Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - An exhibition titled "Right to Arrive", covering the global flight of refugees back to the Armenian Genocide, is currently on display at PROMPT Gallery within the Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

The exhibition, which was curated by Dr. Vanessa Agnew and Dr. Egemen Ozbek, with @Annette An-Jen Liu, is designed to show topographies of "genocide, flight, and hostpitality - then and now", with the "then" tracking back to the darkest chapter in Armenian history, which is covered in a section titled "The Concept of the Refugee and the Armenian Genocide". Ozbek writes:"The legal concept of the refugee dates back to refugee flight and genocide perpetrated a hundred years ago."

To help portray what happened to the Armenians in 1915, eight acrylic plates of Armin T. Wegner's photos hang from the ceiling of PROMPT Gallery within ANU.

As it is revealed in the video below, the exhibition is likely to make its next stop at a university in Germany, before traveling to Istanbul and later returning to Australia.

The "Right to Arrive" exhibition at PROMPT Gallery, ANU runs until September 22.