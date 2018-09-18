New York Times recommends café founded by Armenians in Istanbul

PanARMENIAN.Net - In a new article published on Tuesday, September 18, The New York Times recommends a café it says was founded by Armenians about a century ago.

According to travel columnist Lucas Peterson, Baylan - founded by an Armenian immigrant in 1923 - is the place to go for a sleek, classic atmosphere.

"Sitting on its outdoor patio, I enjoyed a kup griy, a decadent, sundae-like chalice of vanilla and caramel ice cream, swimming in caramel and served with a cookie," Peterson says.

The article focuses on the Asian side of the Turkish city, which is often overlooked by travelers. However, the author says it provides plenty of charms — and a better chance to get maximum enjoyment from a minimal amount of lira.