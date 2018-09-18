New York Times recommends café founded by Armenians in Istanbul
September 18, 2018 - 15:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In a new article published on Tuesday, September 18, The New York Times recommends a café it says was founded by Armenians about a century ago.
According to travel columnist Lucas Peterson, Baylan - founded by an Armenian immigrant in 1923 - is the place to go for a sleek, classic atmosphere.
"Sitting on its outdoor patio, I enjoyed a kup griy, a decadent, sundae-like chalice of vanilla and caramel ice cream, swimming in caramel and served with a cookie," Peterson says.
The article focuses on the Asian side of the Turkish city, which is often overlooked by travelers. However, the author says it provides plenty of charms — and a better chance to get maximum enjoyment from a minimal amount of lira.
Top stories
Serj Tankian has teased his new Armenian coffee brand, Kavat, in a fresh short video published on his Twitter account.
A park named in honor of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was officially opened in the U.S. state of Illinois.
Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
Partner news
Latest news
Google to power Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi vehicles with Android With a few exceptions, such as Tesla, manufacturer's navigation and other software often leaves much to be desired.
Alzheimer's patients more often hospitalized after antibiotic initiation Persons with Alzheimer's disease were more often hospitalized than people without AD after antibiotic initiation.
Researchers begin major depression study, recruit 40,000 A group of researchers will search for links between genetics and depression in the largest study of its kind, experts announced.
Zarif calls meeting with former U.S. Secretary "a sign of Iran's influence" Zarif said the meeting he had with John Kerry was a part of the routine meetings that are "indication of Iran's influence."