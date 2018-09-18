// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

PACE Committee briefed on Azeri shelling of Armenian villages

September 18, 2018 - 16:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Vice President of the National Assembly Arpine Hovhannisyan has briefed a PACE Monitoring Committee session about Azerbaijan’s shelling of Armenian villages, as a result of which a civilian was recently wounded.

“Taking advantage of the current political situation in Armenia, Azerbaijani authorities are trying to put the blame for possible failures in the Nagorno Karabakh settlement process on the Armenian side,” Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.

“I have said a number of times and will not hesitate to repeat again that we are more than united when it comes to Artsakh (Karabakh - Ed.) issue.”

Also, the parliament vice speaker has provided information on the situation in the country.

