Syrian rebels to reportedly leave Tanf area to northern Syria
September 19, 2018 - 18:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The US-backed Syrian rebels and their families are set to leave Tanf area in southeastern Syria to the country’s north as per an agreement with the Syrian government, Al-Masdar News says.
The evacuees belong to al-Qaryateen Martyrs Brigade; a US-backed and trained rebel group which has been engaged in fight against both the Islamic State and the Syrian Army.
The group is active in Tanf area where the US Army has a military base.
According to the agreement, the surrendered militants shall hand over all their heavy weapons and technical vehicles before the Syrian government can transport them to the country’s north.
