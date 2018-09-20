What potential U.S. investors expect from Armenia: OPIC Exec Vice Pres
September 20, 2018 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Executive Vice President of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) David Bohigian has revealed that the United States is willing to support the citizens of Armenia in achieving democracy and real market relations, Voice of America reports.
According to Bohigian, private investors expect two things from Armenia - continuous fight against corruption and corresponding legislation, and a long-term economic program proposed by a government that will be formed following snap parliamentary elections next year.
The OPIC Vice President said he sees the current Armenian government’s enthusiasm in fighting corruption and establishing rule of law in the country.
Bohigian believes that after reforms Armenia with “a brilliant human capital” will become one of the most attractive countries for foreign investment.
The Armenian Embassy in the United States hosted Bohigian for a debriefing upon completion of the regional assessment tour in August. The session covered topics from the U.S.-Armenia economic agenda, OPIC portfolio in the Caucasus, investment opportunities and priority sectors for OPIC financing.
