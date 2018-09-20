CoE Human Rights Commissioner visits Armenian Genocide memorial
September 20, 2018 - 12:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović on Wednesday, September 19 visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan.
Accompanying the guest were Armenia's human rights defender Arman Tatoyan and the country's permanent representative in the Council of Europe Paruyr Hovhannisyan.
The deputy director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, Lusine Abrahamyan, detailed the story of the construction of the memorial and its significance.
The members of the delegation laid flower at the eternal flame and paid tribute to the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.
Also, they toured the museum to learn more about the tragic incident that took place more than 100 years ago.
On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide which began in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
