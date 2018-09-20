Armenia FM: Pashinyan-Trump meeting can't be arranged hastily

PanARMENIAN.Net - The process of arranging a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. President Donald Trump is in progress, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters on Thursday, September 20.

"This process takes time, we work with the United States, Mnatsakyan said, according to Aysor.am.

"We will soon provide information on meetings at different levels that should lead to the summit. At present, we can not foresee that this meeting will take place so hastily."

Asked whether any Pashinyan-Trump meeting is expected in New York, the minister said: "Not right now."

Pashinyan will leave for New York to attend the session of the UN General Assembly. He pushed his trip back several days in order to take part in elections to the Yerevan Council of Elders. The 73rd session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York on September 18. High-level meetings will begin on September 24.