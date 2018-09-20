Russia says refugees leave Rukban camp for Syrian army territory

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. proposed refugees at the Rukban Camp in southern Homs leave the area for Syrian government-held territories, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, September 20 afternoon, Al-Masdar News reports.

The Russian Foreign Ministry did not provide anymore details regarding the alleged proposition by the U.S. military.

The U.S. and Russian governments have been at odds over the fate of the Rukban Refugee Camp, with both sides trading accusations over the suffering of the people there.

Due to the U.S.’ control over the Tanf Zone in southern Homs, the Damascus and Moscow have blamed Washington for the plight of the refugees, adding that their occupation of the vast desert area has done more harm than good.

In turn, the U.S. has accused the Syrian and Russian governments of purposely prohibiting aid from reaching the Rukban Camp.

With the recent departure of one of the largest U.S.-backed rebel groups in the Tanf Zone, it appears that the U.S. is working to find a solution to issue with the Rukban Camp and their eventual departure from the area.