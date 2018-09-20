Russia says refugees leave Rukban camp for Syrian army territory
September 20, 2018 - 16:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. proposed refugees at the Rukban Camp in southern Homs leave the area for Syrian government-held territories, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, September 20 afternoon, Al-Masdar News reports.
The Russian Foreign Ministry did not provide anymore details regarding the alleged proposition by the U.S. military.
The U.S. and Russian governments have been at odds over the fate of the Rukban Refugee Camp, with both sides trading accusations over the suffering of the people there.
Due to the U.S.’ control over the Tanf Zone in southern Homs, the Damascus and Moscow have blamed Washington for the plight of the refugees, adding that their occupation of the vast desert area has done more harm than good.
In turn, the U.S. has accused the Syrian and Russian governments of purposely prohibiting aid from reaching the Rukban Camp.
With the recent departure of one of the largest U.S.-backed rebel groups in the Tanf Zone, it appears that the U.S. is working to find a solution to issue with the Rukban Camp and their eventual departure from the area.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
FIFA ranking: Armenia hold on to 100th position for fourth month Armenia's position in the latest FIFA ranking has remained unchanged for a fourth month after the country took the 100th spot.
Saudi King, Crown Prince send congratulations to Armenia In their messages, both the Saudi King and the Crown Prince wished the Armenian people prosperity and development.
Armenian wrestler wins Junior World Championships gold Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan took gold in the under 67kg event of the 2018 Junior World Championships.
Armenia FM: Pashinyan-Trump meeting can't be arranged hastily "We will soon provide information on meetings at different levels that should lead to the summit," Mnatsakanyan said.