Tbilisi TV Tower lit in colors of Armenian flag

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Tbilisi TV Broadcasting Tower in the Georgian capital was lit in the colors of the Armenian flag on Thursday, September 20 evening to celebrate the 27th anniversary of Armenia's independence.

On Friday, Armenians throughout the world are celebrating the 27th anniversary of Armenia's independence.

With a unanimous national vote 27 years ago, the third Republic of Armenia was born on September 21, 1991, to give the Armenian people the right to build their future, be the masters of their land and regain statehood.

Both the Armenian President and Prime Minister have been receiving congratulations from the leaders of a host of countries in the past several days.