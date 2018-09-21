// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Harvard University panel to look at ‘Velvet Revolution’ in Armenia

Harvard University panel to look at ‘Velvet Revolution’ in Armenia
September 21, 2018 - 17:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A panel discussion titled “Armenia’s Velvet Revolution After 6 Months: Beyond the Headlines”, will take place at Harvard University, Fong Auditorium on September 27, the Armenian Mirror-Spectator reports.

The panel will be moderated by Dr. Lisa Gulesserian, lecturer on Armenian in the Department of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations, Harvard University, and will feature a panel including Anush Hambaryan (Harvard Kennedy School, Master in Public Policy Candidate), Harout Manougian (Harvard Kennedy School, Master in Public Administration Candidate), and Dr. Anna Ohanyan (Richard B. Finnegan Distinguished Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Stonehill College).

The event is organized by the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) / Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues, with the co-sponsorship of AGBU-YP Boston, Electoral Reform Society (a student organization of the Harvard Kennedy School) and the Harvard Armenian Students Association.

Armenia’s Velvet Revolution, though the result of years of pent-up anger and frustration, unfolded in spring 2018 with dizzying speed. One moment it appeared that Serzh Sargsyan and the Republican Party would continue their grip on power and all that goes with power in an Armenia dominated by oligarchs; then, practically before anyone knew what had happened, the Armenian people asserted their will, and, incredibly, without violence, power passed from Sargsyan to the people’s choice, Nikol Pashinyan. At a time when many democracies are drifting towards authoritarianism, Armenia stood as a bright exception.

Almost six months later, inevitably, the realities of governing, of addressing the problems of the past and of the future, and building the new Armenia, have created challenges. In this panel discussion, we will attempt to move beyond the headlines to discuss some key fundamental issues including systemic and structural changes that must take place to strengthen Armenia’s democracy; changes to Armenia’s electoral code; the complexities of Armenia’s foreign relations; efforts to combat institutionalized corruption; addressing gender inequality; and more.

Related links:
The Armenian Mirror Spectator. Harvard Panel to Look at ‘Velvet Revolution’ in Armenia at Six Months
 Top stories
Armenia urges international community to rein in AzerbaijanArmenia urges international community to rein in Azerbaijan
Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan has urged the international community to rein in Azerbaijan.
SOAD's Serj Tankian teases Kavat Armenian Coffee in new tweetSOAD's Serj Tankian teases Kavat Armenian Coffee in new tweet
Serj Tankian has teased his new Armenian coffee brand, Kavat, in a fresh short video published on his Twitter account.
Yerevan park inaugurated in ChicagoYerevan park inaugurated in Chicago
A park named in honor of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was officially opened in the U.S. state of Illinois.
Delicious food, ancient architecture - what makes Armenia attractive: Mir24Delicious food, ancient architecture - what makes Armenia attractive: Mir24
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Armenian church to be restored in Turkey
Karabakh thwarts Azerbaijan’s sabotage on contact line
Greens urge New Zealand Parliament to recognize Armenian Genocide
Israeli drone firm faces charges for 'bombing Armenians for Azerbaijan'
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Canada's Trudeau lauds "special relationship" with Armenia "Armenia and Canada enjoy a special relationship – one that we are committed to strengthening," Trudeau said in a statement.
YPG carries out 'powerful ambush' against Turkey-backed rebels in Afrin “On September 20th, our units ambushed a Turkish military vehicle on the road between the villages of Khalta and Gubele,” the YPG said.
Alzheimer's, dementia rate to double in U.S. by 2060: report The burden of Alzheimer’s on the population is expected to grow by 13.9 million between now and the year 2060 to 417 million.
Iran launches military drills in Gulf in 'show of strength' Tehran has suggested in recent weeks that it could take military action in the Gulf to block other countries’ oil exports.