Artsakh soldier killed in Azerbaijan’s shooting
September 22, 2018 - 20:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A serviceman of the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army was killed in Azerbaijan’s cross-border shooting on Sunday, September 22.
According to information provided by the press service of the Defense Army, Artsakh Hovsepyan (b. 1998) was shot in one of the army’s eastern military posts.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
An Armenian contract soldier was killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire in Tavush province on Wednesday. The serviceman, Haykaz Matevosyan (b. 1980), received a gunshot wound in the neck and died on the way to the military hospital.
Top stories
Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan has urged the international community to rein in Azerbaijan.
Serj Tankian has teased his new Armenian coffee brand, Kavat, in a fresh short video published on his Twitter account.
A park named in honor of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was officially opened in the U.S. state of Illinois.
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Canada's Trudeau lauds "special relationship" with Armenia "Armenia and Canada enjoy a special relationship – one that we are committed to strengthening," Trudeau said in a statement.
YPG carries out 'powerful ambush' against Turkey-backed rebels in Afrin “On September 20th, our units ambushed a Turkish military vehicle on the road between the villages of Khalta and Gubele,” the YPG said.
Alzheimer's, dementia rate to double in U.S. by 2060: report The burden of Alzheimer’s on the population is expected to grow by 13.9 million between now and the year 2060 to 417 million.
Iran launches military drills in Gulf in 'show of strength' Tehran has suggested in recent weeks that it could take military action in the Gulf to block other countries’ oil exports.