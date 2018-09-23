Armenia President a keynote speaker at Summit of Minds in France
September 23, 2018 - 11:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Currently on a working visit in France, Armenian President Armen Sargsyan is the keynote speaker at the annual Summit of Minds, which takes place in the French city of Chamonix.
300 participants from 28 countries are holding multilateral discussions concerning the expansion of possibilities in making investments and strategic decisions in the modern world.
At the same time, the participants discussed trends in global macroeconomics, their impact on investment and economic strategy.
Every September, the Summit of Minds drawing on its exceptional network, brings together in Chamonix more than 250 personalities and their partners to do three things: take a new look at the world; Brainstorm current big issues and delve into the future; Enhance humans' capacity to make better personal investment and business decisions;
