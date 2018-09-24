UN chief: Armenia is a'fantastic' examlpe of transfer of power (video)
September 24, 2018 - 11:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the peaceful transfer of power in Armenia in April of this year as a “fantastic” example.
“We recently had a fantastic example of a peaceful transfer of power demonstrated in Armenia, this is a fantastic example, which says that there are reasons to believe that the new generation will be able to make decisions better than my generation,” said Guterres during a session of answering questions on the social network Facebook.
In what is now coined as the velvet revolution, hundreds of thousands of Armenians took to the streets in April and May to protest against the authorities and demand their resignation.
As a result, long-time ruler Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign, while protest leader, opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan was elected the country's new Prime Minister.
