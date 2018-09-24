// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Pashinyan says Armenia needs snap eections sunner than summer 2019 (video)

Pashinyan says Armenia needs snap eections sunner than summer 2019
 September 24, 2018 - 12:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will launch consultations with the parliamentary and non-parliamentary groups to initiate the process of the dissolution of the National Assembly and hold snap parliamentary elections.

Pashinyan had earlier declared that snap parliamentary elections will be held by next summer.

Pashinyan said in New York that he will discuss the time frames and terms of conducting of snap elections with all the parties concerned.

“We considered arranging elections within a year starting from June," Pashinyan said, adding, however, that the date needs to be pushed forward given the recent developments and the economic standby, as well as investors who do not believe that the political situation in the country is not going to change.

 Top stories
Armenia PM, NATO chief to meet in BrusselsArmenia PM, NATO chief to meet in Brussels
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.
American expert: U.S. should stand for Armenia’s futureAmerican expert: U.S. should stand for Armenia’s future
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgarian Parliament ratifies new Armenia-EU dealBulgarian Parliament ratifies new Armenia-EU deal
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
U.S. mulls greater assistance to ArmeniaU.S. mulls greater assistance to Armenia
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Russia refutes $100 mln military loan deal with Armenia canceled
Armenia ex-President signals return to politics
Armenia to start producing new Kalashnikov rifles
Armenia PM says everyone, including Russia should adapt to new situation
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Israel says will continue strikes in Syria despite IL-20 downing Lieberman said Israel’s primary concern is Iran’s activities in Syria, including the movement of weapons to Tehran-backed groups.
UN chief: Armenia is a'fantastic' examlpe of transfer of power (video) António Guterres described the process of transfer of power in Armenia in April this year as a “fantastic” example.
Russian scientists plan to bring woolly mammoths back Experiments will involve searching for and studying whole cells in the remains of well-preserved ancient animals, such as mammoths.
Yerevan elections: Voter turnout stands at 24% as of 2pm Municipal elections are currently underway in Yerevan where residents are set to cast ballots in favor of new members of the Council of Elders.