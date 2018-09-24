Pashinyan says Armenia needs snap eections sunner than summer 2019 (video)
September 24, 2018 - 12:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will launch consultations with the parliamentary and non-parliamentary groups to initiate the process of the dissolution of the National Assembly and hold snap parliamentary elections.
Pashinyan had earlier declared that snap parliamentary elections will be held by next summer.
Pashinyan said in New York that he will discuss the time frames and terms of conducting of snap elections with all the parties concerned.
“We considered arranging elections within a year starting from June," Pashinyan said, adding, however, that the date needs to be pushed forward given the recent developments and the economic standby, as well as investors who do not believe that the political situation in the country is not going to change.
