70-year-old Armenian man grew cannabis in drip irrigation hothouse

PanARMENIAN.Net - 70-year-old Petik Hakobyan has been found cultivating cannabis in his greenhouse in the Armenian village of Hovtamej, the police said in a statement on Monday, September 24.

The greenhouse, according to the police, is equipped with drip irrigation, ventilation and thermal control systems.

To ensure the security of the indoor cannabis grow facility, Hakobyan had installed special sensors and an audio system.

The police said officers have discovered and rooted up 127 bushes of cannabis and sent them to forensic examination.