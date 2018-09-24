// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

70-year-old Armenian man grew cannabis in drip irrigation hothouse (video)

70-year-old Armenian man grew cannabis in drip irrigation hothouse
 September 24, 2018 - 14:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - 70-year-old Petik Hakobyan has been found cultivating cannabis in his greenhouse in the Armenian village of Hovtamej, the police said in a statement on Monday, September 24.

The greenhouse, according to the police, is equipped with drip irrigation, ventilation and thermal control systems.

To ensure the security of the indoor cannabis grow facility, Hakobyan had installed special sensors and an audio system.

The police said officers have discovered and rooted up 127 bushes of cannabis and sent them to forensic examination.

 Top stories
British architects call for preserving Zvartnots airport in ArmeniaBritish architects call for preserving Zvartnots airport in Armenia
Now stepping inside Zvartnots, once the crossroads of Europe and Asia, is like being transported back four decades.
Armenian villager wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fireArmenian villager wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire
A civilian from the village of the border Armenian village of Koti was injured in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire on September 15.
Armenia - your surprise destination this fall: Condé Nast TravelerArmenia - your surprise destination this fall: Condé Nast Traveler
The Spanish edition of Condé Nast Traveler - a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine - has published an article about Armenia.
Gender pay gap in Armenia’s creative industries at 34%, says studyGender pay gap in Armenia’s creative industries at 34%, says study
In Armenia the average salary of women is lower than that of men by 34%, and the income gap is even broader and reaches 40%.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Smithsonian: Armenian carpet making won't be swept under the rug
Armenia's first-ever container-hotel opens in Vayots Dzor
How Armenia teaches kids: Nas Daily
661 branded hotel rooms to open in Armenia in 2018: report
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Going to bed at the same time benefits heart, metabolism: research Going to bed at the same time each night could have benefits for the heart and metabolism, a US study suggests.
Canada's Trudeau to arrive in Armenia on October 11-13 Trudeau has announced that he will travel to Yerevan from October 11 to 13 to attend the XVII Francophonie Summit.
Belarus suggests assembling tractors, elevators in Armenia The Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus' National Assembly made several proposals that could be of interest to Armenia.
Armenia President talks investment opportunities in France Armen Sarkissian discussed investment opportunities with the representatives of more than two dozen of leading companies.