Defense Minister visits soldier wounded on border with Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - A soldier was wounded in one of the positions of the Armenian army on the border with Azerbaijan on Sunday, September 23, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.

According to Hovhannisyan, Minister Davit Tonoyan on Monday visited the soldier, Artur Gevorgyan, who is receiving treatment at a military hospital in Yerevan.

Grigoryan’s condition is assessed as stable.