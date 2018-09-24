Defense Minister visits soldier wounded on border with Azerbaijan
September 24, 2018 - 18:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A soldier was wounded in one of the positions of the Armenian army on the border with Azerbaijan on Sunday, September 23, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.
According to Hovhannisyan, Minister Davit Tonoyan on Monday visited the soldier, Artur Gevorgyan, who is receiving treatment at a military hospital in Yerevan.
Grigoryan’s condition is assessed as stable.
