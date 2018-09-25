Armenia ex-President files lawsuit against PM Pashinyan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan has filed a lawsuit against current Prime Minster Nikol Pashinyan.

According to information published on Datalex,Kocharyan seeks "to protect his honor and dignity from public slander."

Members of the ex-President's family have previously sued some media outlets.

Kocharyan and the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty organization (CSTO), Yuri Khachaturov were indicted by the Special Investigative Service. SIS, which reports to the prime minister, is investigating the deaths of ten people killed amid the violent dispersal of anti-government protesters 10 years ago when Kocharyan's term as president ended.