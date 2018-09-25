Trudeau: Looking forward to seeing Pashinyan again in Yerevan
September 25, 2018 - 10:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is looking forward to seeing his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan when he arrives in Yerevan for the summit of La Francophonie.
"Nice to see you PM @nikolpashinyan - looking forward to seeing you again at La Francophonie next month!" Trudeau said in a tweet.
Trudeau announced earlier that he will arrive in Yerevan, Armenia, from October 11 to 13 to attend the XVII Francophonie Summit and take part in a bilateral visit.
The visit will be a chance to discuss the important relationship between Canada and Armenia and explore ways to work together more closely to further strengthen commercial and economic ties.
The theme of this year’s Summit is “Living together in solidarity, shared humanistic values, and respect for diversity: a source of peace and prosperity in La Francophonie.”
Leaders of a number of countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have confirmed participation in the summit.
