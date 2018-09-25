// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Prime Minister attends opening of "Armenia!" exhibit at the Met (video)

Prime Minister attends opening of
 September 25, 2018 - 10:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attended the opening of a major exhibition titled "Armenia!" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This is the first major exhibition to explore the remarkable artistic and cultural achievements of the Armenian people in a global context over fourteen centuries—from the fourth century, when the Armenians converted to Christianity in their homeland at the base of Mount Ararat, to the seventeenth century, when Armenian control of global trade routes first brought books printed in Armenian into the region.

Through some 140 objects—including opulent gilded reliquaries, richly illuminated manuscripts, rare textiles, cross stones (khachkars), precious liturgical furnishings, church models, and printed books—the exhibition demonstrates how Armenians developed a unique Christian identity that linked their widespread communities over the years.

Representing the cultural heritage of Armenia, most of the works come from major Armenian collections: the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin; the Matenadaran (Ancient Manuscripts); the National History Museum in the Republic of Armenia; the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia in Lebanon; the Brotherhood of St. James in Jerusalem; and the Mekhitarist Congregation of San Lazzaro degli Armeni in Venice.

Almost all of these works are on view in the United States for the first time; some had not traveled abroad for centuries.

 Top stories
Armenia urges international community to rein in AzerbaijanArmenia urges international community to rein in Azerbaijan
Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan has urged the international community to rein in Azerbaijan.
SOAD's Serj Tankian teases Kavat Armenian Coffee in new tweetSOAD's Serj Tankian teases Kavat Armenian Coffee in new tweet
Serj Tankian has teased his new Armenian coffee brand, Kavat, in a fresh short video published on his Twitter account.
Yerevan park inaugurated in ChicagoYerevan park inaugurated in Chicago
A park named in honor of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was officially opened in the U.S. state of Illinois.
Top Rwandan, Gabonese officials visit Armenian Genocide memorialTop Rwandan, Gabonese officials visit Armenian Genocide memorial
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Karabakh thwarts Azerbaijan’s sabotage on contact line
Greens urge New Zealand Parliament to recognize Armenian Genocide
Israeli drone firm faces charges for 'bombing Armenians for Azerbaijan'
Delicious food, ancient architecture - what makes Armenia attractive: Mir24
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Arts & Showbiz
 Latest news
Armenia ex-President files lawsuit against PM Pashinyan According to information published on Datalex, Kocharyan seeks "to protect his honor and dignity from public slander."
Defense Minister visits soldier wounded on border with Azerbaijan Minister Davit Tonoyan visited the soldier, Artur Gevorgyan, who is receiving treatment at a military hospital in Yerevan.
Going to bed at the same time benefits heart, metabolism: research Going to bed at the same time each night could have benefits for the heart and metabolism, a US study suggests.
Belarus suggests assembling tractors, elevators in Armenia The Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus' National Assembly made several proposals that could be of interest to Armenia.