Prime Minister attends opening of "Armenia!" exhibit at the Met (video)
September 25, 2018 - 10:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attended the opening of a major exhibition titled "Armenia!" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
This is the first major exhibition to explore the remarkable artistic and cultural achievements of the Armenian people in a global context over fourteen centuries—from the fourth century, when the Armenians converted to Christianity in their homeland at the base of Mount Ararat, to the seventeenth century, when Armenian control of global trade routes first brought books printed in Armenian into the region.
Through some 140 objects—including opulent gilded reliquaries, richly illuminated manuscripts, rare textiles, cross stones (khachkars), precious liturgical furnishings, church models, and printed books—the exhibition demonstrates how Armenians developed a unique Christian identity that linked their widespread communities over the years.
Representing the cultural heritage of Armenia, most of the works come from major Armenian collections: the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin; the Matenadaran (Ancient Manuscripts); the National History Museum in the Republic of Armenia; the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia in Lebanon; the Brotherhood of St. James in Jerusalem; and the Mekhitarist Congregation of San Lazzaro degli Armeni in Venice.
Almost all of these works are on view in the United States for the first time; some had not traveled abroad for centuries.
Top stories
Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan has urged the international community to rein in Azerbaijan.
Serj Tankian has teased his new Armenian coffee brand, Kavat, in a fresh short video published on his Twitter account.
A park named in honor of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was officially opened in the U.S. state of Illinois.
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia ex-President files lawsuit against PM Pashinyan According to information published on Datalex, Kocharyan seeks "to protect his honor and dignity from public slander."
Defense Minister visits soldier wounded on border with Azerbaijan Minister Davit Tonoyan visited the soldier, Artur Gevorgyan, who is receiving treatment at a military hospital in Yerevan.
Going to bed at the same time benefits heart, metabolism: research Going to bed at the same time each night could have benefits for the heart and metabolism, a US study suggests.
Belarus suggests assembling tractors, elevators in Armenia The Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus' National Assembly made several proposals that could be of interest to Armenia.