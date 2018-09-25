Armenia's Tsaghkadzor among Russians' favorite winter destinations
September 25, 2018 - 12:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian town of Tsaghkadzor has made it to the list of top 10 best and most popular resorts in the CIS space for skiing holidays among Russian tourists in the winter of 2018-2019, TurStat analytical agency revealed on Tuesday, September 25.
Also among the top 10 popular winter destinations are Chimbulak in Kazakhstan, Gudauri in Georgia, Shahdag in Azerbaijan, Silichi in Belarus, Chimgan in Uzbekistan, Karakol in Kyrgyzstan, Lahoysk in Belarus, Tufandag in Azerbaijan and the Altai Mountains in Kazakhstan.
According to the agency, Russian tourists spend 7 days at the resorts in question. In Tsaghkadzor, the budget for recreation, including accommodation and meals, amount to $80 per day.
