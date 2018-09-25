European Union, Armenia holding meeting on trade configuration
September 25, 2018 - 13:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first meeting of the European Union-Armenia Partnership Committee in Trade configuration under the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is underway in Yerevan (Tuesday, September 25).
The meeting is co-chaired by Mane Adamian, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments and by Petros SOURMELIS, Head of Unit, Directorate General Trade, European Commission. H.E. Piotr ŚWITALSKI, Ambassador, Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia welcomed participants of the meeting.
The co-chairs are set to present the recent trends in the field of trade and investment.
Throughout the meeting the parties will discuss topics included in the Trade and trade related matters title of CEPA, including Trade in goods and services, Customs, Intellectual property rights, Sanitary and Phytosanitary measures, Competition and Public procurement. The parties will go into draft road maps for the implementation of the Trade related chapters of CEPA. Issues related to WTO, GSP+ monitoring, and other topics of mutual interest will be also discussed.
The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Communities and their Member States was signed on 24 November 2017 and entered into provisional application on 1 June 2018.
According to the Article 363 of CEPA the EU-Armenia Partnership Committee was established. The Partnership Committee in Trade configuration shall meet at least once a year.
Top stories
Armenia has been included in the report titled Best European Countries for Business 2018 compiled by the European Chamber.
Armenia has claimed the 68th spot in the rating of the world’s innovative economies and has made it to the list of innovation achievers
The representatives of the Armenian investment promotion agency took part in the EBRD reception held in Westminster Palace.
It has been agreed that Iran’s gas export volume to Armenia and dispatch of electricity from Armenia back to Iran should grow as of 2018.
Partner news
Latest news
New species of dinosaur-era bird discovered in China The 127-million-year-old species, which they have named Jinguofortis perplexus, retains features of its dinosaur ancestors.
Azerbaijan paving the way for new aggression against Artsakh: FM A French delegation arrived in Artsakh to re-sign the declaration of friendship between the town of Berdzor and Alferville.
Cher reveals who she'd like to collaborate with Playing the “5 Second Rule” game with host Ellen DeGeneres, Cher revealed that who she would like to collaborate with
BBC: Russia could support Armenia more actively to pressure Azerbaijan According to the expert, Russia has economic levers to pressure Azerbaijan, and, "of course, the issue of Nagorno Karabakh remains."