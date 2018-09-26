Iran, Armenia leaders discuss mutual interests at UN headquarters

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met Iran's leader Hassan Rouhani to discuss issues of mutual interest and regional cooperation on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations, Mehr says.

Rouhani highly regarded the trust between the two governments and nations, adding that "despite the vast capabilities of the two countries, the level of economic cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan is not desirable."

He said Iran is ready to cooperate with Armenia in energy swaps and that "extensive capacities of the two countries stressed the necessity of bringing it into the level of political."

"Iran highly regards connection with the Black Sea through Armenia and Georgia, and the South-North corridor is of great importance in this regard, and Tehran is ready to complete this corridor and highway in terms of technical and engineering services."

Rouhani also urged strengthening cooperation between the two countries' private sectors, adding, “We are ready to encourage the private sector to engage in business in Armenia and facilitate Armenian companies’ investment."

Armenian PM, in turn, also expressed condolences on the martyrdom of a number of Iranians in Ahvaz terrorist attack, saying, "we are ready to develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and we must use all potentialities in the development of these cooperation and make a leap in relations, especially in economic fields."

Prime Minister Pashinyan went on to stress the need for faster implementation of agreements between the two countries, and added, "we need to make new plans for development of cooperation, and now it's time to implement the agreements between the two countries, especially in the fields of energy swaps."