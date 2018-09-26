Lebanese businesses to make new investments in Armenia
September 26, 2018 - 13:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lead by the CEO Armen Avak Avakian, the Business Armenia team was on an outreach mission to Lebanon on September 22-26. Within the framework of the visit, agreements on investments have been reached.
This is the third outreach mission to Lebanon. Business Armenia has transferred the previous agreements to a new level of implementation as well as made new connections. The team has met a number of Lebanese businessmen and leaders of partner organizations.
"With every business mission, we renew the old connections. We bring the previous agreements to a practical phase of implementation and attract new investments,” said Avakian.
During the meeting with Business Armenia, the Chairman and CEO of Chedid Capital Holding Farid Chedid stated his plans on opening an Armenian branch of the insurance company. Chedid Capital Holding has branches in 5 different countries in the world.
Also, the CEO of Makytech SARL Karo Mateos Matossian has expressed his interest in investing up to $ 250,000 in the production of plastic molding and industrial machine components in Armenia.
MAC Agrochemicals company is considering to open a branch in Armenia. The company produces fertilizers and pesticides. A number of businessmen will visit Armenia to study the potential of starting new projects right on spot.
"With the support of the official representative of Business Armenia Haroutioun Koundakjian, the Armenian Embassy in Lebanon and Ambassador Samvel Mkrtchyan, our delegation has visited several factories, met the business communities as a result of which we launched new Armenian-Lebanese cooperations,” said the International cooperation manager of Business Armenia, Alina Yeghiazaryan.
Top stories
Armenia has been included in the report titled Best European Countries for Business 2018 compiled by the European Chamber.
Armenia has claimed the 68th spot in the rating of the world’s innovative economies and has made it to the list of innovation achievers
The representatives of the Armenian investment promotion agency took part in the EBRD reception held in Westminster Palace.
It has been agreed that Iran’s gas export volume to Armenia and dispatch of electricity from Armenia back to Iran should grow as of 2018.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia says no American biological laboratories located on its territory "These laboratories are entirely under the jurisdiction of Armenia, with only citizens of our country working there," Balayan said.
Lebanon's Aoun confirms will arrive in Yerevan for Francophonie summit Aoun emphasized that the Armenian community is playing an important role in Lebanon and contributes to the country's development.
Russia’s new hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile successfully hits target (video) The P-800 Oniks supersonic anti-ship cruise missile reportedly hit a sea target 60 km offshore, in the Laptev Sea water zone.
Pashinyan-Trump meeting did not happen due to “scheduling conflicts” Both sides were in favor of organizing one such meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.