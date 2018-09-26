Lebanon's Aoun confirms will arrive in Yerevan for Francophonie summit

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lebanese President Michel Aoun has confirmed his participation in the summit of La Francophpnie in Yerevan at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the UN headquarters in New York.

The two discussed bilateral ties, stressing the importance of continuous development of Armenian-Lebanese friendly relations, as well as of holding business forums which could help strengthen economic ties and increase trade turnover between the two countries.

As they discussed ways of promoting cooperation in different spheres, Pashinyan and Aoun weighed in on the ongoing preparations for the upcoming OIF Summit in Yerevan. The Lebanese President reaffirmed his willingness to participate in the Summit

The interlocutors attached importance to the role of the Lebanese Armenian community in terms of expanding bilateral ties. Aoun emphasized that the Armenian community is playing an important role in his country and contributes to the development and progress of Lebanon.