Minister: Armenia ready to expand humanitarian mission in Syria
September 27, 2018 - 12:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met the United Nations special envoy for the Syrian crisis Staffan de Mistura, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reveals.
Meeting on the margins of 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, the two discussed developments in Syria, exchanged views on the humanitarian situation in the country and possible steps aimed at improving it.
Mnatsakanyan said Armenia has repeatedly expressed serious concern over the crisis in Syria and the security of Armenians in the war-torn country.
He stressed that Armenia is ready to continue and expand the humanitarian mission aimed at meeting the needs of the Armenian community of Syria.
