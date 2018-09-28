Foreign Minister unveils Armenian side’s stance on Karabakh
September 28, 2018 - 14:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has briefed Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland on the Armenian side’s position regarding the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
Meeting the Secretary General on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Mnatsakanyan unveiled the Armenian side’s priorities in the issue, stressing the need for creating a corresponding atmosphere, adhering to the ceasefire agreements and abandoning bellicose rhetoric to push the negotiations forward.
Weighing in on other issues, the two hailed cooperation between Armenia and the Council of Europe.
Also, Mnatsakanyan and Jagland discussed policy priorities adopted by the new Armenian government which will focus on the protection of human rights, strengthening of democracy and fight against corruption.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group said in a statement on Thursday, September 27 that a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will require compromises on all sides.
Top stories
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attended the opening of n exhibition titled "Armenia!"
Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan has urged the international community to rein in Azerbaijan.
Serj Tankian has teased his new Armenian coffee brand, Kavat, in a fresh short video published on his Twitter account.
A park named in honor of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was officially opened in the U.S. state of Illinois.
Partner news
Latest news
New 'Game of Thrones' book will arrive on Nov. 20 Fire and Blood, the new fictional Westeros history book from George R.R. Martin, is coming much sooner. It's set to arrive on Nov. 20.
Scientists could have discovered Jurassic period's biggest dinosaur A new study reveals that Ledumahadi mafube, a Brontosaurus relative, could have weighed 12 metric tons.
ZAZ to arrive in Armenia for Francophonie gala concert French singer-songwriter ZAZ will perform at a concert set to be held in Yerevan on the sidelines of the Summit of La Francophonie
Armenia’s former ruling party against urgent elections Armenia’s former ruling party “is against” urgent developments and elections, spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov has said.