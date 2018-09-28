Foreign Minister unveils Armenian side’s stance on Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has briefed Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland on the Armenian side’s position regarding the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Meeting the Secretary General on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Mnatsakanyan unveiled the Armenian side’s priorities in the issue, stressing the need for creating a corresponding atmosphere, adhering to the ceasefire agreements and abandoning bellicose rhetoric to push the negotiations forward.

Weighing in on other issues, the two hailed cooperation between Armenia and the Council of Europe.

Also, Mnatsakanyan and Jagland discussed policy priorities adopted by the new Armenian government which will focus on the protection of human rights, strengthening of democracy and fight against corruption.

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group said in a statement on Thursday, September 27 that a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will require compromises on all sides.