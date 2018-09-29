Armenia, Mongolia abolish visas for holders of diplomatic passports

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Mongolia have abolished visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports.

A corresponding agreement was signed by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Mongolian counterpart Damdin Tsogtbaatar on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, September 28.

At the meeting, the two discussed issues concerning the development of bilateral ties, with Mnatsakanyan stressing the need for cooperating in the fields of innovation and information technologies.

After signing the deal, the sides agreed that the move paves the way for the liberalization of visa regimes altogether.