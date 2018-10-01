Putin expected to visit Armenia in early 2019: Pashinyan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Armenia in early 2019, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday, September 30.

"We agreed that Vladimir Putin would visit Armenia either at the end of this year or at the beginning of the next one, Pashinyan said.

"Frankly speaking, this year we have already had contacts with the Russian leader and plan more before the year-end. So, I think it would be right to organize a visit early next year."

Pashinyan added that by then the sides sill prepare certain documents to sign them during the visit.

The Armenian PM said earlier he had invited the Russian president to pay a visit to Armenia. Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists on September 26 such a visit most probably would take place in 2019 but no exact date had yet been appointed.