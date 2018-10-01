Tallinn celebrates Yerevan's birthday, puts tricolor on lampposts
October 1, 2018 - 10:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Estonian capital of Tallinn has join other cities in celebrating the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan, Armenia's ambassador to Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan said in a tweet.
Mkrtchyan shared pictures depicting lampposts in the city center lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag.
"We are grateful 2 Tallinn Mayor Taavi #Aas and Chairman of City Council Mihhail #Kolvart 4 the friendly&significant gesture," Mkrtchyan captioned the photos.
Yerevan is this year celebrating the 2800th anniversary of its foundation.
