Armenia PM reveals what impression he formed of Azerbaijani President
October 1, 2018 - 15:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has revealed what his impression of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was during a brief conversation they had on the sidelines of a session of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe.
Pashinyan told reporters at the opening of Kamar business center that Aliyev left an expression of a "normal" person.
According to him, they spoke like "civilized" people. "He left an impression of an educated person," Pashinyan said.
"Of course, there is no certainty that the authorities of Azerbaijan will remain committed to the agreements reached in Dushanbe. But even in such conditions, agreements are very important," he said.
"Tomorrow we will officially inform the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries that an agreement has been reached to establish a permanent link between the heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to control the situation more quickly."
Pashinyan said earlier that he and Aliyev have agreed to instruct the Defense Ministers in both countries to take measures to reduce the tension on the border and the Nagorno Karabakh contact line.
Top stories
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attended the opening of n exhibition titled "Armenia!"
Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan has urged the international community to rein in Azerbaijan.
Serj Tankian has teased his new Armenian coffee brand, Kavat, in a fresh short video published on his Twitter account.
A park named in honor of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was officially opened in the U.S. state of Illinois.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran says three satellites ready for space launch One of them will be placed into the orbit 500 kilometers above the earth’s surface and its data will be used for developing programs.
Armenia PM describes Aznavour's death as "universal loss" “This is a universal loss. Aznavour created national and universal values,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed.
CSTO's first-ever Air Bridge-2018 drills kick off in Russia The Collective Security Organization’s first-ever joint air exercise Vozdushny Most-2018 has begun in Yekaterinburg.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan 'will not travel to Azerbaijan' for Europa League game Mkhitaryan would have needed a special permit to enter Azerbaijan because of its ban on Armenians but has opted not to apply for one.