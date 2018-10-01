Armenia PM reveals what impression he formed of Azerbaijani President

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has revealed what his impression of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was during a brief conversation they had on the sidelines of a session of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe.

Pashinyan told reporters at the opening of Kamar business center that Aliyev left an expression of a "normal" person.

According to him, they spoke like "civilized" people. "He left an impression of an educated person," Pashinyan said.

"Of course, there is no certainty that the authorities of Azerbaijan will remain committed to the agreements reached in Dushanbe. But even in such conditions, agreements are very important," he said.

"Tomorrow we will officially inform the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries that an agreement has been reached to establish a permanent link between the heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to control the situation more quickly."

Pashinyan said earlier that he and Aliyev have agreed to instruct the Defense Ministers in both countries to take measures to reduce the tension on the border and the Nagorno Karabakh contact line.