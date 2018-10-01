Armenia special services involved in CSTO's Search-2018 drills
October 1, 2018 - 18:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The international exercise Search-2018 began in Kazakhstan with the participation of the intelligence services and subdivisions of CSTO member states.
The special services of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are taking part in the maneuvers.
More than three thousand servicemen and over 500 units of equipment are involved in the exercise, including aviation and reconnaissance equipment, including two Russian reconnaissance aircraft Su-24MR, Orlan-10 and Forpost drones.
Meanwhile, the CSTO's first-ever joint air exercise Vozdushny Most-2018 (Air Bridge-2018) has begun in Yekaterinburg and will run through October 14, with the CSTO member-states - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan - taking part.
