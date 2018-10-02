Sophia the robot to arrive in Armenia for Francophonie forum
October 2, 2018 - 12:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sophia, a social humanoid robot equipped with artificial intelligence, will arrive in Armenia to participate in the Francophonie Economic Forum in Yerevan on October 9-10.
According to Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Mane Adamyan, Sophia will join the forum as a spokesperson (or spokes-robot).
Armenia is hosting the 17th Francophonie Summit on October 11-12, with a host of world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to participate.
Sophia became the world's first robot citizen after being granted Saudi citizenship during her visit to the Kingdom.
