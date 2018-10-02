"My heart is broken" - Alain Delon mourns for Charles Aznavour

PanARMENIAN.Net - Famous French actor Alain Delon expressed condolences over the death of legendary French Armenian singer Charles Aznavour.

"My heart is broken. I'm shaken... I love this man. I've known him for a long time. We started almost together ... Charles was the only luminary of French music," Delon said.

Aznavour will most probably be buried in the commune of Montfort-l'Amaury, not far from Paris, according to his last will. Aznavour died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years.

The performer, born to Armenian immigrants, sold more than 180 million records and featured in over 60 films.

He was best known for his 1974 hit She and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

Fans and admirers worldwide have been holding candlelit vigils all around the globe to mourn the passing of the beloved singer and songwriter.