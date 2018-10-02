Energy saving systems coming to Armenia's rural communities

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) continue cooperation in developing a network of ecovillages in Armenia. The program focuses on the remote villages of Armenia. Development of infrastructures evolves in several stages, including implementation of energy saving systems. These systems are advantageous in many ways, particularly as a means to ease the financial burden of the community and to secure a clean environment by mindful usage of natural resources for a sustainable future.

Residents of Karaglukh, one of the villages in Vayots Dzor province, say that the system has already proved its efficiency. Artur Stepanyan, head of Yeghegis community, compares the energy consumption data using LED and regular lights, and states the new system helps save both energy and money. Owing to the cooperating organizations, the new solutions for outdoor illumination were implemented in the village last winter. In 2017 the program embraced illumination of the main roads of the village, which covered some 1872 m long territory and required 52 LED lamps.

As part of the program’s next stage it is intended to provide lighting along the secondary roads of the village. Following measuring and engineering works will be the installation of lamp posts. Introduction of the new system changes the locals’ attitude toward the maintenance of the system by cherishing what they have.

Residents of Karaglukh prioritize the opportunity to save and to have a modern infrastructure in the village. The system also gives an opportunity to keep the wild animals inhabiting the nearby territories at bay. The second stage of the program is expected to finish by end of the year.