Armenia President signs decrees on dismissal of ministers
October 3, 2018 - 11:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian has signed decrees dismissing ministers representing the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and Tsarukyan bloc from their posts.
On Tuesday, October 2, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said all the ministers from the ARF and Tsarukyan bloc - besides deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan - have been relieved of their duties.
Pashinyan was addressing thousands of protesters who took to the streets in Yerevan after lawmakers from the former ruling party passed a motion, hindering Pashinyan’s plans to hold snap parliamentary elections in the country.
The PM said he will resign once the decrees are signed by the President, after which the National Assembly will fail to elect a new PM twice, which, in turn, will lead to the dissolution of the parliament.
Afterwards, he will remain the acting Prime Minister and will be re-elected in the event of winning a corresponding mandate.
Earlier on Tuesday, October 2, the parliament passed a bill to allow the suspension of sessions in case of unforeseeable circumstances or in case MPs were prevented from voting. The session will resume only after the impeding circumstances are eliminated
Pashinyan told demonstrators that those who have voted in favor of the new motion are “anti-revolutionaries”.
Pashinyan came to power in May after weeks of protests which forced former Prime Minister and long-time ruler Serzh Sargsyan to resign. The movement has since been called "the velvet revolution."
Top stories
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.
Pashinyan told reporters at the opening of Kamar business center that Aliyev left an expression of a "normal" person.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attended the opening of n exhibition titled "Armenia!"
Partner news
Latest news
Processed meat consumption linked to breast cancer risk: study Investigators did not observe a significant association between red (unprocessed) meat intake and risk of breast cancer.
Syrian army advances in key region amid resistance from Islamic State The Syrian Arab Army has been involved in a fierce battle with the Islamic State (IS) in the Al-Safa region for several weeks now
Mysterious ancient petroglyphs depict unexpected creatures Thousands of petroglyphs depicting animals, humans, and geometric designs have been discovered in India's western state of Maharashtra.
Denmark unveils petrol and diesel car ban plan Denmark’s government is presenting the plan as a way to curb vehicle pollution and combat climate change.